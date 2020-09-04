LEONARD JACKSON, JR. RELEASES NEW ALBUM ‘STRINGDOM COM’

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of jazz known as Leonard Jackson, Jr. has released his latest official album, “Stringdom Com.” The album contains 11 original Leonard Jackson, Jr. tracks for an approximate total listening time of 45 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Inventive, colorful, and positively rippling with sonic texture, “Stringdom Com” showcases Leonard Jackson, Jr. as one of the most intriguing smooth-jazz artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Proceeds from the sale of “Stringdom Com” go to non-profit charity Millennia Ministries to feed, house, and clothe homeless families and people in need (link provided below).

Seattle’s Leonard Jackson, Jr. cites as main artistic influences George Benson, Norman Brown, Peter White, Ken Navarro, Marc Antoine, and Michael Powers. Leonard Jackson, Jr.’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on intuitive guitar phrases, clever hooks, and a razor-clean use of minimalist composition, “Stringdom Com” by Leonard Jackson, Jr. has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Stringdom Com,” Leonard Jackson, Jr. writes, “My album was recorded in mid 2019 before COVID, but I believe it carries inspiration useful for this uncertain season of life in our world. The aim of the album was to use minimal instrumentation and digital fx in composing a mellow range of smooth, soothing, alluring, and easily accessible nylon string music.”

Leonard Jackson, Jr. is a musical autodidact, but has also studied at the Al Turay Jazz School and the Berklee School of Music.

“Stringdom Com” by Leonard Jackson, Jr. is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, jazz fans.

Official Website –

http://leonardjacksonjr.com/

Millennia Ministries –

http://www.millenniaministries.org/