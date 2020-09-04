Bone Densitometers Market Segmentation By Sales Channel, Product Type, Application, and Vendors, 2025

The global bone densitometers market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The market size of global bone densitometers was worth USD 893.7 million in the year 2016 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The significant increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis on a global level is the major driving force. This has led to an upsurge in demand for efficient assessment with the use of bone densitometers.

Key Players:

• BeamMed

• CompuMed

• Hologic

• GE Healthcare

• DMS Group

• Osteometer MediTech

Growth Drivers:

The rise in osteoporosis incidence in menopausal women is anticipated to be a key growth contributor. According to the International osteoporosis foundation, over 200 million females are suffering from this disease globally with 1/10th belonging to 60 years, 2/5th in 80 years’ group, 1/5th in 70 years and 2/3rd in 90 years’ age group. Moreover, every 1 out of 3 women above the age of 50 years was seen to suffer from fragility fractures once in their lifetime.

Additionally, the advent of technologically advanced products such as ultrasound & computer-assisted densitometers and integrated digital detectors cater to the needs of technicians and physicians by reducing measurement time and facilitating easy operations. The use of ultrasound-based densitometers has increased to a wide range of fields including endocrinology, gynecology, and various others.

Technology Insights:

• Axial Bone Densitometry

• Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

• Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

• Peripheral Bone Densitometry

• Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA)

• Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (PDEXA)

• Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

• Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

• Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)

Regional Insights:

The market was dominated by the North American region in 2016 owing to the rising osteoporosis burden of the region. Various strategic initiatives by prominent market players for improvement of R&D capabilities and maintaining high medical standards are anticipated to drive the regional demand.

The growth across the Asia Pacific region is expected to be exponential throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of xx%. The high growth can be attributed to the rise in demand to reduce the existing prevalence, increased disposable income and improvements in the infrastructure of healthcare facilities. The developing economies including China and India present a potential growth opportunity in the forecast period owing to the high awareness level related to osteoporosis care.

