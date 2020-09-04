Capnography Equipment Market | Increasing Number of Surgeries

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

[122 Pages Report] The global capnography equipment market is projected to reach USD 366.5 million by 2023 from USD 286.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

What drives the Market?

Development of Portable/Point-Of-Care Capnography Devices

Clinical Benefits of Capnography Equipment Over Pulse Oximetry

Evolving Guidelines Related to the Clinical Use of Capnography

Increasing Number of Surgeries

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into capnometers and accessories. In 2018, the accessories segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgical procedures and post-operative monitoring, recommendations by various associations worldwide for the use of capnography equipment during patient monitoring for anesthesia (to enhance patient safety), availability of medical reimbursements for capnography equipment for post-operative monitoring across developed countries, and the growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures worldwide are driving the growth of the capnography accessories market.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into sidestream and mainstream capnography. The mainstream capnography segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is because mainstream capnography is widely used in CO2 monitoring applications owing to the various advantages it offers over sidestream capnography, including higher accuracy, faster response time, no loss of samples, and better suitability for neonates and children.

Objectives of the study:

To define, describe, and forecast the global capnography equipment market on the basis of product, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the global market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the global market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for global leaders

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their global market ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and research and development activities in the global capnography equipment market

The major players operating in this market include NIHON KOHDEN (Japan), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Group (UK), Masimo Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), Nonin Medical (US), Infinium Medical (US), Criticare Technologies (US), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Zoe Medical (US), Edan Instruments (China), and Burtons Medical Equipment (UK).