Preparative Chromatography Market | Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

[158 Pages Report] The preparative chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major driving factors for this market include increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and rising awareness about advancements in process and preparative chromatography. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil provide opportunity for the players operating in the process and preparative market.

What are the Opportunities in the Market?

Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

Emerging Markets to Offer High-Growth Opportunities

However, high cost of instrument and availability alternative techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the major restraining factors for this market.

“The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated the market in 2018.”

Based on end user, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; food and nutraceutical industries; and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the increasing research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and the increasing research and production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin in these industries.

“The process chromatography segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the process and preparative chromatography market has been segmented into two segments, namely, process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Each segment has been further divided based on products and service. During the forecast period, the process chromatography segment is estimated to register the higher growth rate in the overall process and preparative chromatography market. This is mainly due to the increasing production of monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Key players in the Market Major players in the market include GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).