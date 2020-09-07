Capsule Endoscopy Market Technological Innovations and Development Trends Analysis Report

The global Capsule Endoscopy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global Capsule Endoscopy (CE) market size was valued at USD 454.7 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in coming years.The market is driven by the factors such as rising incidences of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, the presence of supportive government initiatives, demand for faster and accurate diagnostics tools for colorectal cancer.

Key Players:



Given Imaging

Olympus

IntroMedic

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

RF SYSTEM lab

Growth Drivers:

CE technique gives pain-free visualization of GI tract images, transmitted through data recorder. Moreover, the introduction of innovatively advanced capsules having a longer battery life and Wi-Fi enabled are anticipated to add to the revenue growth.

With aging, the risk of GI disorders increases. Thereby, expanding worldwide geriatric population is additionally offer with a firm growth platform. As per the W.H.O, global population base relating to the age group – 65 years and or more is relied upon to ascend from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. This is anticipated to enhance the patient base hence, augmenting the development.

Product Outlook:

Small bowel

Esophageal

Colon

Application Outlook:

OGIB

Crohn’s disease

Small Intestine tumor

Others (Celiac, NSAID reactions)

Regional Insights:

The largest regional market in 2014 was North America. Rising incidence of colorectal cancer & GI disorders combined with enhanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of conducive reimbursement policies and growing adoption of invasive capsule endoscopy are a few components estimated to drive regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific market is considered to grow at a highest growth rate due to rising patient awareness levels, disposable income, advancing healthcare infrastructure and huge presence of untapped opportunities pertaining to cancer screening.

