Cerebrum InfoTech’s E-Learning App – Making Learning Fun

Emeryville, California, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cerebrum Infotech has launched an Integrated Education Management System – iEMS for schools, colleges, universities, training institutions, coaching centres. It is an e-learning system that any type of educational institution can use. Cerebrum Infotech has built its reputation in the industry by providing top-quality software products that make everyday operations of various businesses smart and seamless.

More and more students prefer e-learning, and Cerebrum Infotech’s product has some great features to offer. The product can be highly customized; it incorporates AI-based tailor-made solutions with 360-degree visibility for effectively managing an educational institution.

iEMS’s smart attendance feature helps in real-time tracking of student activities. Students are provided with RFID-enabled ID cards. Also, teachers can mark students’ attendance in the class from a web dashboard or a mobile app. The school bus tracking feature of iEMS makes it easy for parents to track their kids in real-time; they get a notification when their kids enter or leave school premises.

Through iEMS, teachers and students can know about the weekly schedule. Teachers get reminders before the lecture starts. The integrated education management system comes with performance tracking feature; test results and performance graphs help parents & teachers to monitor each student closely and lay better plans for individual students to improve performance.

Also, as e-learning is what students opt for nowadays to study remotely, the system provides the provision of live classes, and students can join from any corner of the world. Real-time doubt clearing sessions make learning easy as well as fun. Teachers are allowed to assign homework and upload relevant notes. Students can finish their homework offline and submit for evaluation.

The system offers a dedicated section to collect feedback and take necessary actions. Teachers can rate students’ performance on a predefined set of rules for each subject, and similarly, students can rate their teachers.