Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Size Estimation, Growth Rate and Future Trends Analysis, 2025

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The growing demand from automotive and medical sectors have emerged as the crucial drivers of the global market in the near future.

Key Players:



Dow Corning

Momentive Performance Materials

KCC Corporation

Simtec Silicone Parts

Bluestar Silicones

Stockwell Elastomerics

Growth Drivers:

The applications of LSR are growing in conventional rubber along with areas where conventional rubber had not been used. The LSR technology is experiencing a fast change. Some current applications comprise of LED headlights, medical implants & devices, kitchenware, fitness tracker, bake ware and wiper blades as well as manufacturing drug eluding devices.

Strict regulatory norms regarding materials to be applied in medical devices and kitchenware are further driving the demand for the global market. In addition, demographics, improving lifestyle and urbanization are boosting the demand of consumer and electronics goods, which in turn is supplementing the market demand.

Grade Insights:

Food

Medical

Industrial

Application Outlook:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electricals & electronics

Regional Insights:

In terms of revenue generation, North America was the largest market accounting for a share of 37.38% of the global market. The region is the largest consumer of healthcare devices on account of presence of speedily ageing population.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. APAC is experiencing increased demand for LSR for applications in medical such as medical tapes, APIs, prefilled syringes, prosthetics and others.

India and China are proving to be vital growth factors for LSR in the APAC region. Setting up of new facilities, technological innovations and increasing applications in the construction sector are further posing rewarding prospects over the forecast period.

