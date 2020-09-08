Meat Substitutes Market Key Participants, Trends and Revenue Analysis Report, 2022

The global Meat Substitutes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Meat is an excellent source of protein, but it also contains large quantities of saturated fats and cholesterol. People consuming meat on a daily basis are more prone to health related problems such as atherosclerosis and obesity.

Key Players:



AMY’s Kitchen

Vbites Food

Beyond Meat

Morning Star Farms

Blue Chip Group

MGP Ingredients

Growth Drivers:

Increasing consciousness about personal health and shift in dietary preference towards vegan diet are expected to propel the meat substitutes market over the upcoming period. The rise in demand for a healthy source of proteins and plant-based nutrients is the primary driving force of the market.

Growing health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, diabetes and increasing number of people suffering from obesity all around the globe have led to more and more number of individuals becoming health conscious. The increasing health concerns about consumption of meat coupled with several animal disease outbreaks in the recent past are the significant factors stimulating the growth of the global market.

Raw Material Insights:

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Product Outlook:

Tofu

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Regional Insights:

In the past few years, Europe dominated the global meat substitute market followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Increasing soy production in the United States is projected to drive the regional market. Moreover, growing population in the developing regions of the world coupled with rising convenience food demand is expected to further expand the meat substitute market in the upcoming seven years.

The emerging areas provide ample opportunities for the current as well as new market players of the industry. Diverse regions account for availability of different raw materials such as North America is considered for soy-based production and regions like Europe and Asia Pacific are considered for wheat-based production. Such type of scenario is likely to provide significant growth to the particular regional markets.

