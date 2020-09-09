What’s driving the Synthetic Monitoring Market size? Key Players are Appdynamics, Inc., New Relic, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Splunk, Inc.

Synthetic Monitoring Market worth 2,109.7 Million USD by 2021

Posted on 2020-09-09 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The major forces driving this market are the growing need for monitoring and management of numerous complicated applications, rising need for DevOps, and assurance of meeting the Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) . In addition, the growing need for deployment of enterprise application on third-party platforms with enhanced monitoring solutions helps to boost the adoption of enterprise synthetic application monitoring solutions.

According to report Synthetic Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type (API Monitoring, SAAS Application, Mobile Application, and Web Application), Service (Managed and Professional), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical – Global Forecast to 2021″, the synthetic monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 919.2 Million in 2016 to USD 2,109.7 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.

Browse

  • 76 market data tables
  • 58 figures
  • 172 pages and in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Monitoring Market” 

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209670947

API monitoring is instrumental in reliable monitoring and holding accountable third-party API ‘s and quickly isolate a problem of a specific third-party API’s performance and availability for application development helping to troubleshoot the performance problem of applications by providing detailed diagnostics solution. The rising adoption of API for enhanced application development with DevOps is also driving the need for API monitoring to ensure enhanced and reliable performance and availability of applications.

The major vendors in the synthetic monitoring market include:

  • CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
  • BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.)
  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)
  • Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Dynatrace (U.S.)

Professional services in end-to-end monitoring involves the procedure of collection of data from multiple heterogeneous application sources to provide transaction analysis across multiple, distributed business areas. The professional services team offers comprehensive services via the latest techniques and tools, skills, knowledge, and strategies, to address the organization’s monitoring and security needs. They also offer customized implementation, risk assessment, and assist with deployment via industry-defined best practices.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the synthetic monitoring market from 2016 to 2021, due to the growing adoption of emerging technologies such as DevOps, cloud computing, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based applications, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). This enforced the end users to adopt sophisticated synthetic monitoring solutions with innovative features such as real-time analysis, advance analytics, and log management. APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the synthetic monitoring market to grow, as countries in the region are investing heavily in the evolving advances technologies such as big data, DevOps, and Internet of Things (IoT). APAC is witnessing high adoption in this market primarily due to the awareness of the need for reliable and pro-active monitoring solutions among enterprises, especially form verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, and retail.

Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209670947

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-synthetic-application-monitoring.asp

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!