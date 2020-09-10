Best Language Learning Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Language learning software and application are specifically intended to allow users to learn, improve, and maintain or sharpen their acquaintance of foreign language skills. Language learning software is used by organizations and individuals throughout industry verticals to learn and sharpen their foreign language skills for job placements, career enhancement, or personality development.

360Quadrants has evaluated and published some of the best language learning software which will benefit businesses while selecting the correct software for their requirements. All these software providers have been systematically analyzed based on two broad categories—product maturity and company maturity—and have been plotted accordingly on a quadrant.

360Quadrants also does a detailed SWOT analysis that allows service providers to understand about new prospects and areas in which they need to improve.

Language Learning Software Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has evaluated a total of 30 companies offering learning language software, out of which the top 10 software providers were placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, Busuu, and Open English have been recognized as Visionary Leaders in the language learning software space. These vendors hold a stronger product range and an extensive geographical presence.

Babbel for Business and Italki have been recognized as Innovators in the language learning software space. Innovators in the language learning software space usually have an innovative product portfolio and a robust business strategy.

Lingvist has been identified as an Emerging player in language learning space. Emerging players classically focus on developing and marketing niche products made for a very specific purpose.

Memrise, Voxy, and Mango Languages have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators in language learning space. Dynamic Differentiators have an innovative product portfolio and a great business strategy, which helps them in growing constantly.

360Quadrants Assessment

Vendors offering the top language learning software were evaluated by a team of analysts. The evaluation criteria include product maturity, company maturity, and key inputs from industry experts and buyers. Parameters considered for evaluation under product maturity include product portfolio, features, deployment, and support services. Parameters under company maturity include the geographical presence, industry verticals catered, inorganic growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions. Each parameter is given specific weightage according to industry priority. Finally, the vendor is rated based upon the parameters offered, and then the algorithm is processed, which then systematically generated a quadrant.

