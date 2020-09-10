WeCare tlc’s Chief of Clinical Services honored by Orlando Business Journal

Dr. Fayshonda Cooks recognized for serving underprivileged minority and indigent communities

LAKE MARY, Fla., 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Fayshonda Cooks, Chief of Clinical Services at WeCare tlc, has been honored by the Orlando Business Journal for her outstanding work serving underprivileged minority and indigent communities.

Cooks is an accomplished medical professional who has made it her mission to serve others, especially those who are less-advantaged. Cooks is the founder and CEO of Healthcare Access Alliance, a non-profit organization focused on providing access to healthcare services to indigent and minority populations in Central Florida.

She is responsible for the creation of several health-focused events and programs for minorities and indigent people including annual Community Wellness Days and the Community CollaboraACTION Initiative. Cooks has also served as a member on the Department of Health – Orange County Community Health Improvement Board and Chair of City of Orlando Parramore Community Engagement Council – Health Committee, providing representation and a voice for women of color.

“As a healthcare professional, it’s my duty to offer quality care to everyone no matter their race, age or income level. I’ve made it my mission to ensure everyone in my community and beyond has access to healthcare,” said Cooks. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized for my work and I hope this brings much-needed attention to the healthcare access problems for underprivileged people in our city.”

In addition to leading Healthcare Access Alliance, Cooks is the Chief of Clinical Services at WeCare tlc. In this role, Cooks oversees the development of clinical protocols and procedures relative to patient care along with ensuring consistency in implementation of those procedures throughout the company. She’s also responsible for ensuring the clinical areas at all health centers meet WeCare tlc’s clients’ needs as well as state, federal and local regulatory requirements.

“At WeCare tlc, we’re on a mission to change the way healthcare is delivered across the United States. We know the key to a health life starts with access to quality primary care,” said Raegan Garber Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “Dr. Cooks is an integral part of our team who’s working hard every single day to ensure we accomplish our mission. We couldn’t be prouder of the work she’s doing at all of our clinics across the country.”

WeCare tlc, a leading provider of onsite and near-site employee healthcare, serves 54 health and wellness centers across the United States. Each center adheres to Bridges of Excellence Standards, the strictest standards in the industry, and offers virtual consults through enhanced telehealth services.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

