Local Church Hosts Racial Reconciliation Service in the Midst of Nationwide Racial Tension

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — In response to ongoing racial tension in the United States, The Refuge Church is taking a bold step to bring the community together and encourage unity. On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6:00PM, a Racial Reconciliation Service will be hosted by The Refuge Church in Kannapolis, NC. Special guest and speaker, Will Ford will be present, along with many prominent community leaders, pastors and law enforcement personnel. Together, they are choosing to write a new narrative revealing the value of relationship and the choice to preserve it.

“In the midst of rising angst, division, and hurt in our nation, the Church carries a responsibility to lead out as a predominant voice of hope and clarity, rallying people of all races around the absolute truth of the Gospel, which has the ability to unite us and heal the deep wounds of racial division,” said Jay Stewart, Founding and Lead Pastor of The Refuge Church.

The Refuge Church released a video on all social media platforms to share the need and purpose of preserving and protecting unity within the church and beyond the four walls of the building. This video also contains more details about the service.

The Refuge Church was founded in 2004 by Lead Pastors, Jay and Melanie Stewart. It is a multi-site church with locations in North Carolina and on two other continents, in addition to its online campus.

The Refuge Church is inviting the media to come to its Kannapolis Campus on Sunday, September 13, 2020 to be present for the Racial Reconciliation service. For more information or to schedule an interview with Pastor Jay Stewart, please contact his assistant, Jen Puleo.

Contact: Jen Puleo

Phone Number: 567-274-7955

Email: Jen.Puleo@TheRefuge.net

Website: TheRefuge.net