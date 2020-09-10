CASCO PLUMBING EXPANDS RESCUE SERVICES TO HELP PROVIDE SUPPLIES TO SCHOOLS AND STUDENTS

Winchester, Virginia, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Casco Plumbing and Well Pump Services expanded its rescue services by providing much-needed supplies to three area schools. The Casco “Ambulances” delivered the items to Bass-Hoover Elementary School in Stephens City, Red Bud Elementary School and Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in Winchester

“The Casco team is thrilled to help provide some basic items such as glue sticks, composition books and dry erase markers that will help the teachers and students of these schools,” said Casey Bilodeau, owner of Casco Plumbing & Well Pump Services. “With budgets that only allocate funds for supplies that will last schools about 9 weeks, we felt it was very important to help as much as we can.”

The company’s service trucks, which are modified ambulances, made special trips to the schools on the first day of classes to deliver the items. Casco plans to contribute more to area schools throughout the year.

“We have been brainstorming some fun ideas,” explained Bilodeau. “Our team will continue our efforts to make sure teachers and students have what they need to have a successful year.”