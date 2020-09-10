CASCO PLUMBING EXPANDS RESCUE SERVICES TO HELP PROVIDE SUPPLIES TO SCHOOLS AND STUDENTS

Posted on 2020-09-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Winchester, Virginia, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Casco Plumbing and Well Pump Services expanded its rescue services by providing much-needed supplies to three area schools.  The Casco “Ambulances” delivered the items to Bass-Hoover Elementary School in Stephens City, Red Bud Elementary School and Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in Winchester

“The Casco team is thrilled to help provide some basic items such as glue sticks, composition books and dry erase markers that will help the teachers and students of these schools,” said Casey Bilodeau, owner of Casco Plumbing & Well Pump Services. “With budgets that only allocate funds for supplies that will last schools about 9 weeks, we felt it was very important to help as much as we can.”

The company’s service trucks, which are modified ambulances, made special trips to the schools on the first day of classes to deliver the items.  Casco plans to contribute more to area schools throughout the year.

“We have been brainstorming some fun ideas,” explained Bilodeau.  “Our team will continue our efforts to make sure teachers and students have what they need to have a successful year.”

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!