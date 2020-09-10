LSoft Technologies launches Active@ UNERASER v. 15

Mississauga, Canada, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies announces the launch an updated version of its industry-leading file recovery software – Active@ UNERASER. Active@ UNERASER v. 15 ships with many bug fixes and improvements. It now provides full support for the Apple ApFS file system, as well as re-implemented recovery for the Microsoft ReFS file system thanks to more stable and reliable code. Also, new predefined file signatures have been added for filetypes associated with Microsoft Office (DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX) and LibreOffice (ODT, ODF, ODP, OPDS, ODF, and ODB) and Ancestral Question (AQ). Professional edition users now have access to the latest edition of Active@ Boot Disk and a new Boot Disk Creator Utility. The Ultimate package now includes a new version of Active@ LiveCD, which supports PCI-E NVMe M.2 solid state drives.

What is Active@ UNERASER?

One of the most common misconceptions around digital information is that, if a file is deleted from the recycle bin or a hard drive is formatted, it is gone for good. In reality, however, it remains on the drive until a new operation permanently overwrites it. Sometimes, this can even take months. Active@ UNERASER is designed to exploit the opportunity by helping you get back data from formatted partitions and files which have been removed from the recycle bin. However, it is important to act as soon as possible and prevent making any further changes to the contents of the disk. Because of this, the Professional and Ultimate packages of Active@ UNERASER let you recover data from system drives via a self-contained boot environment that does not require you to boot into your regular operating system.

Active@ UNERASER gives you an easy way to recover your files by searching the affected hard drive for files in hundreds of different formats. It is simple and intuitive to use and requires no special knowledge. Give it a try today by visiting https://www.uneraser.com/undelete.html .