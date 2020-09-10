New Gold Coast Venue Helps Businesses Connect and Go Global

Gold Coast, Australia, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — WHILE many businesses have closed on the Gold Coast during the pandemic, a new unique venue will officially launch on October 1 to help event-based businesses which have been stuck or restricted to go global.

The Freedom Potential Centre in Varsity Lakes hosts virtual and hybrid events on Zoom and other live streaming platforms. It is set-up as a full-fledge broadcast production facility for podcasting and live streaming.

It was founded by newly married couple, video producer Martin Renaud and personal development coach Anastasha Grace Deyour, who are passionate about helping business people to stay connected and succeed.

“This is the only centre on the Gold Coast available for hire with an all-in-one live venue set up for live streaming virtual local events,” Mr Renaud said.

“The Gold Coast will have a place where people can come and attend events with up to 40 people, no matter how big or small their business is, and create an online course in a professional setting.”

Mrs Deyour said she had noticed increasing anxiety and depression among clients globally since Covid-19.

“Our centre will help people connect and combat isolation,” she said.

“We want to help people beat loneliness and depression and increase certainty, creativity, motivation and resourcefulness.”

In line with this and to celebrate the launch of the training facility, she is hosting a free four-part Freedom Potential Mastery Course on How to Create Inner Freedom and Expand Your Potential every Sunday in October from 11am to noon AEST.

This will be done as a Facebook live within the Facebook group Freedom Potential Centre.

The couple is looking to partner with Gold Coast businesses for creative projects and is seeking expressions of interest.

Some proceeds from the centre will go towards Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation in Melbourne.

The official invitation-only launch at the centre, located at 1B/191 Varsity Parade, Varsity Lakes, on October 1 from 5pm to 9pm will include live music with international musicians Lulu and Mischka from Byron Bay, live painting and auction by 2020 Royal Queensland Art Society Award Winner Jeremy Metivier, free headshots by portrait photographers Ray Panton and Matt Watkins, live streaming, presentations of future programs, drinks and nibbles.

“Our goals include connecting and supporting businesses on the Gold Coast and adjusting to any creative idea that Gold Coasters or Queenslanders might have to take to local and international markets,” Mr Renaud said.

“We have a three-camera studio with live switching capability, pro lighting, sound and monitoring options. It’s like a mini-TV studio with interactive capabilities for professional and personal development.”

For more details, visit www.freedompotential.com.au