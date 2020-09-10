Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Revenue Driving Factors and Research Report, 2025

Felton, California, Sept. 09, 2020 –

The global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging was accounted over USD 80.14 Billion in 2015. Pharmaceutical companies across the globe adopted this packaging is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Increasing the awareness of consumers about an injurious reaction of spurious goods is also likely to drive demand.

Key Players:



Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

DuPont

Zebra Technologies

Sicpa Holding S.A.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging is a process of allocating secured packaging to the product. There is increasing the supply of duplicate products which results in diluting the brand identity which is a high concern for the manufacturers this packaging can witness the demand over next 9 years.

The impact of unhealthy lifestyle results in the increase in health issues drives pharmaceutical manufacturers in U.S. witnessed a high demand over the forecast period. High cost involved in implementing the anti-counterfeiting packaging to restrain the growth of this market.

Manufacturers over the world are taking efforts to cut short the losses induced while manufacturing of counterfeit products is likely to promote industry growth. Product authentication techniques in FMCG products are expected to register high growth.

Product Outlook:

Covert

Overt

Forensic

Track & Trace

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Clothing & Apparels

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific market is projected to drive rapidly because of increasing worries concerning the damages took place due to the manufacturing of forged products.

The demand is expected to grow due to large a number of pharmaceutical manufacturer’s existence. CAGR projected is of 12% from 2016 to 2025. Manufacturers in China adopted the product security technology.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark