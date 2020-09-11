Cottone Auctions will Hold an Online-Only Fall Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Saturday, October 3rd

Geneseo, NY, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Cottone Auctions will burst into fall with an online-only (no live bidding) Fine Art & Antiques auction on Saturday, October 3rd, starting at 12 noon Eastern time. The auction will include over 250 lots of fine art, Tiffany Studios lamps, 20th century art and design, decorative arts and furnishings, Asian objects, estate jewelry, gold coins, Oriental rugs and more.

Headlining the event will be items from the collections of prominent estates, individuals and institutions, including the Seymour H. Knox Foundation, in Buffalo, N.Y.; the collection of William (1926-2018) and Elisabeth Clarkson of Buffalo, N.Y.; the estate of Jane F. Sheets of Buffalo, N.Y.; the estate of Alva Hood Angle of Rochester, N.Y.; and the collection of James Weaver (1937-2020) and Samuel Baker, Rochester, N.Y. (formerly of Washington, D.C).

Internet bidding will be facilitated by the Cottone website, www.live.cottoneauctions.com, or, contact the gallery by phone at (585) 243-1000 for more info on phone and absentee bidding.

Items from the estate of Jane F. Sheets include two works by Gabriele Münter (German, 1877-1962): an oil on board titled Dame im Park, Mariahalde (est. $150,000-$250,000) and an oil on canvas titled Dorfstrasse mit Huhn (est. $20,000-$40,000), both of which were purchased from Leonard Hutton Galleries in New York; a gouache and ink on paper by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976) titled Loose Yolks (est. $50,000-$80,000), from the David Findlay Jr. Gallery in New York; and a gouache on paper by Patrick Heron (British, 1920-1999) titled Pink in Ultramarine: Mini: April 25: 1981 (est. $8,000-$12,000), purchased from S.J. Frames, London, Waddington Galleries, London.

The collection of William (1926-2018) and Elisabeth Clarkson will include a work by Rockwell Kent (American 1882-1971) titled Tree Tops and Mountain Peaks, painted in 1960 and shown at The Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y., in an exhibition titled The View from Asgaard: Rockwell Kent’s Adirondack Legacy (May 1999 thru October 15, 2000). The piece is an impressive oil on canvas measuring 33 inches by 44 inches (est. $80,000-$120,000).

Also up for bid from the Clarkson collection is an oil on canvas by Wolf Kahn (American / German, 1927–2020), titled Magenta Evening (est. $30,000-$50,000); a Wendell Castle (American, 1932-2018) Music Rack, made of walnut, one in an edition of six and acquired directly from the artist (est. $15,000-$25,000); a monumental raku fired vase by Rick Dillingham (American, 1952-1993), 15 inches by 16 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a 19th century Chinese Kesi embroidered silk tapestry, with gold thread depicting the emperor (est. $5,000-$8,000).

The many outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) lamps and accessories from various collections include a fine Peony table lamp with a 22-inch shade (est. $60,000-$80,000); a fresh-to-market rare Favrile ball candlestick (est. $35,000-$45,000); a Woodbine table lamp on a Favrile glass and bronze turtleback tile base (est. $35,000-$55,000); and wonderful lamps by Handel.

Silver and estate jewelry highlights include a Cartier 7.55-carat diamond and platinum ring (est. $125,000-$175,000) and a pair of 14k white gold round cut diamond earrings, each weighing 2.5 carats (est. $15,000-$25,000). both lots are from the Godell-Hager estate in Buffalo, N.Y. Also coming under the gavel is a men’s platinum 2.75-carat fancy yellow diamond ring (est. $20,000-$40,000) and an extensive sterling ‘Medallion’ flatware collection, presented to President Ulysses S. Grant, used in the White House and descended in the family of President Grant.

Paintings include a 60 inch by 60 inch abstract painting on canvas by African American artist Kenneth Victor Young (American, 1933-2017), circa 1971, from the collection of James Weaver and Samuel Baker (Washington, D.C.). Mr. Weaver and the artist were friends while working together at the Smithsonian Institute. The work is also pictured in The Washington Post, Ebony & Ivory: Living in Harmony with Grand Pianos, 1982. A chalk and pastel on paper by Willem De Kooning (American, 1904-1997), Reclining Figure (est. $15,000-$25,000), will also be sold.

An exceptional on oil canvas painting by William Merritt Chase (American, 1849-1916), titled Study of Clara Stephens, purchased from Hammer Galleries in New York (est. $75,000-$125,000) will be offered, as will a pair of charcoal on paper portraits by John Singer Sargent (American, 1856-1925), of Mr. William Augustus Read and Mrs. Edith “Fabyan” Read (est. $20,000-$40,000), as shown on page 118 of David McKibbin’s Sargent’s Boston (The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 1956).

Decorative art and fine furnishings include a pair of Meissen porcelain cobalt blue ground enameled vases by E. A. Leuteritz, decorated en grisaille with a bacchanal and dancing classical figures (est. $5,000-$8,000); a fine French ormolu-mounted kingwood and vernis Martin vitrine by François Linke (French, 1855–1946) (est. $20,000-$40,000); and a 17th or 18th century Italian carved walnut side cabinet (est. $2,000-$4,000).

The estate of Alva Hood Angle features a Rhode Island Chippendale mahogany block-and-shell tall-case clock, descended in the same family since its creation (est. $7,000-$10,000); an extensive and impressive collection of early New Mexican Bultos (Santos) figures, most of which were purchased from Owings-Dewey Fine Art in Santa Fe, N.M.; and works by artists that include Fra Andreas Garcia (1748-1778), Jose Rafael Aragon (1796-1862), A. J. Santero (1796-1810) and Laguna Santero (active 1796-1810).

Asian Arts will feature a pair of Chinese cloisonné archaic style duck form vases (est. $10,000-$15,000), as well as a Chinese Tang Period inlaid silver gilt box (est. $5,000-$8,000). Ancient art and antiquities will feature an Egyptian mummified falcon (est. $10,000-$15,000), and an extensive collection of ancient glass, purchased from the Asfar Brothers in Beirut, Lebanon in July 1967.

For more information about Cottone Auctions' Saturday, October 3rd auction, please visit www.cottoneauctions.com; or call (585) 243-1000.

About Cottone Auctions:

Since 1985, Cottone Auctions has expertly handled a diverse mix of fine art and antiques for national and international audiences. With average sales between $1 million and $2.5 million, our typical offerings include Fine Jewelry, Asian Art, Modern Design, American & European Paintings, Decorative Items, Americana, Native American, Oriental Rugs, and more. Allow Cottone to be your gateway to the international art market through live internet and unlimited phone bidding. Visit www.cottoneauctions.com.

