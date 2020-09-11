Complete Health Check Up @ VivekaHospitals.com

Nagpur, India, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know that an annual health check-up or periodic health check is useful as it can help to detect and identify diseases or the warning signs of an impending disease very early? In order to facilitate their patients professional doctors at Viveka Hospitals offer complete health check up.

Health Checkup at Viveka Hospitals makes treatment a lot more effective, less expensive and less invasive. In addition to detecting such diseases before a patient turns seriously ill, such periodic checkups also give you a detailed update on various health parameters like cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and body weight. The specialist doctors at Viveka Hospitals help to gauge your overall health and enables health care providers to assess health risks and advise you on lifestyle and dietary measures to counter such risks.

Health Checkup Packages at Viveka Hospitals includes Women’s Health Check up Package, Routine Checkup Package, Gastroenterology Basic Health Checkup Package, Gastroenterology Advance Health Checkup Package, Complete Health Check Up, Cardiac Health Checkup Package and Diabetic Checkup Package.

There are several benefits of a regular complete body health check up. One of the most important benefits is the prevention of disease. Preventive health checks are important especially for individuals with high risk factors for different health conditions. A complete health check up can also aid in the early detection and treatment of a health problem, which is valuable especially in cases of certain life-threatening diseases. Health check-ups also promote better patient-doctor relationships and allow the doctor to promote healthy habits through patient education.

Complete Health Checkup Package at Viveka Hospitals at Rs.4999.00 includes:

FBS (Fasting Sugar)

PPBS (Post Prandial Sugar)

HBA1C (Glycosylated Hb)

CBC With ESR

KFT with uric Acid

LFT

Lipid profile [F]

Thyroid Profile

HbsAg

Urine Routine

Vit B12

Vit D3

PSA (male)/PAP Smear (women)

Chest X-Ray

ECG

TMT or 2D Echo

USG (Sonography) Abdomen With Pelvis

Consultation With Doctor, Gynaecologist, Ophthalmologist, Dentist, Physiotherapist and Dietician

Viveka Hospitals works on “HEALTH FIRST” motto. With multiple healthcare specialities under one roof, experienced doctors with unparalleled expertise, you are assured of ably supported allied diagnostic and pharmaceutical facilities. You can connect with the best healthcare partner for every need in Nagpur and Central India at Viveka Hospitals.

About VIVEKA Hospitals:

With the legacy of leading surgeons and medical practitioners of Central India, VIVEKA hospitals is committed to deliver world class medical care. Situated in the heart of Nagpur city, close to Subhash Nagar metro station, VIVEKA Hospitals is a one stop destination for the advanced healthcare and medical requirements of the citizens of Nagpur, Central India and across the globe.