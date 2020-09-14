BedrockInsured.com Offers Best Life Insurance Benefits

Dallas, Texas, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — If you are searching for the most suitable life insurance company, Bedrock Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency based in Lake Dallas, Texas is the best one offering life insurance benefits.

Your search for finding a life insurance company which offers the best benefits and provides the ultimate coverage at the least cost is accomplished with Bedrock Insurance Group.

Since life insurance provides an infusion of cash for dealing with the adverse financial consequences of the insured’s death, the team at Bedrock Insurance Group ensures that their clients enjoy life insurance favourable tax treatment unlike any other financial instrument. Death benefits are generally income-tax-free to the beneficiary.

Bedrock Insurance Group offers versatile insurance options including:

Personal Insurance – Insurance for your home, auto, renter’s, and more.

Business Insurance – Insurance for whatever kind of business you operate.

Being an independent insurance agency allows Bedrock Insurance Group to gain access to many different insurance companies, such as Progressive, Nationwide, Safeco, and more. This means that they can guarantee you get the right coverage for whatever your situation at the best possible market price. If your prices go up, they can re-shop your policies. Thus being independent allows Bedrock Insurance Group to put your priorities first.

Ashley Lightfoot, one of the many happy clients at Bedrock Insurance Group says, “Super easy to work with. Her team is knowledgeable and patient. They went through every line of the policy they presented to me to make sure I fully understood my coverage. The price was the most competitive, as it has been each time for the last 4 years. Highly recommend.”

The spokesperson at Bedrock Insurance Group elaborates their services saying “A good policy begins with good agents. No insurance policy is one-size-fits-all, so work with an agent who is ready to get to know you and your situation personally. By approaching insurance from a relationship-first standpoint, we ensure that the insurance you receive is the insurance that is best for you.”

About Bedrock Insurance Group:

Bedrock Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency offering personal, business and life insurance in Lake Dallas and the surrounding Texas area. They have a homegrown staff ready to help you with all of your insurance needs. At Bedrock Insurance Group, the team empower you to make the best decision by providing multiple insurance solutions from an Agency with over 20 years of experience. For more information visit our website: https://bedrockinsured.com/