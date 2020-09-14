The Tested Tools For Improved Comprehensive Skills

Aurora, IL, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Reading tools are a great resource for kids and adults who want to improve their reading speed, spellings, concentration levels, memory, comprehension skills, etc. See-n-Read Reading Tools is an online platform that provides highly effective reading comprehension tools to improve comprehension skills and deficiencies.

The online tools and products are designed to help individuals with reading and learning issues. There are a variety of tools to help with spelling, reading, memory, concentration, etc. The purpose of these tools is to improve reading accuracy and speed in readers of all age groups.

Tools For Developing Comprehensive Skills

Helps struggling writers with spellings, improves vocabulary, and builds confidence eSee-N-Read: An interactive online reading tool meant for classroom instruction and presentation (Shaded Window, ReadBar, QuickTag, General)

Benefits Of Using These Tools

The tools improve comprehension by reducing visual noise and helping the reader focus on what is being read in order to understand it

The tools are research-based (cognitive processing, psychology, ophthalmology, learning theory, and dyslexia) and classroom-tested

Improve focus and academic performance

Increase self-confidence and prospects of success as an adult

Suitable for all age groups

Help in developing learning and reading strategies

Practical and affordable

Help in tracking and comprehension

Develop better memory strategies

Each of the tools is U.S. Patent Awarded after a rigorous application process of 4 years

The tools are made from polypropylene; a practical, non-toxic (lead, bpa, phthalate-free) and safe material

Support smooth left-to-right eye tracking and reduces eye strain

Flexible: Contours easily to the pages of a document or book

Sturdy structure (Cannot break easily)

For more information on the products offered by See-n-Read Reading Tools, you can call at (630) 236 – 5592 or visit 2533 Sutton Lane, Aurora, IL – 60502. You can also connect on https://www.see-n-read.com