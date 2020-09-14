The Tested Tools For Improved Comprehensive Skills

2020-09-14

Aurora, IL, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Reading tools are a great resource for kids and adults who want to improve their reading speed, spellings, concentration levels, memory, comprehension skills, etc. See-n-Read Reading Tools is an online platform that provides highly effective reading comprehension tools to improve comprehension skills and deficiencies.

The online tools and products are designed to help individuals with reading and learning issues. There are a variety of tools to help with spelling, reading, memory, concentration, etc. The purpose of these tools is to improve reading accuracy and speed in readers of all age groups.

Tools For Developing Comprehensive Skills 

  • See-N-Read Reading Tools: A reading strip to reduce line skipping and pattern glare
  • MemoryMark: Helps with note making, underlining, and highlighting
  • ColorTag: Helps readers read, organize, and retrieve important information
  • See-N-Spell: Helps struggling writers with spellings, improves vocabulary, and builds confidence
  • eSee-N-Read: An interactive online reading tool meant for classroom instruction and presentation (Shaded Window, ReadBar, QuickTag, General)

Benefits Of Using These Tools 

  • The tools improve comprehension by reducing visual noise and helping the reader focus on what is being read in order to understand it
  • The tools are research-based (cognitive processing, psychology, ophthalmology, learning theory, and dyslexia) and classroom-tested
  • Improve focus and academic performance
  • Increase self-confidence and prospects of success as an adult
  • Suitable for all age groups
  • Help in developing learning and reading strategies
  • Practical and affordable
  • Help in tracking and comprehension
  • Develop better memory strategies
  • Each of the tools is U.S. Patent Awarded after a rigorous application process of 4 years
  • The tools are made from polypropylene; a practical, non-toxic (lead, bpa, phthalate-free) and safe material
  • Support smooth left-to-right eye tracking and reduces eye strain
  • Flexible: Contours easily to the pages of a document or book
  • Sturdy structure (Cannot break easily)

For more information on the products offered by See-n-Read Reading Tools, you can call at (630) 236 – 5592 or visit 2533 Sutton Lane, Aurora, IL – 60502. You can also connect on https://www.see-n-read.com

