VFC Engineering Provides Auto Repair for German Cars

VFC Engineering is pleased to announce they specialize in auto repair for German cars. Their team, made up of a team of race car builders, is fully trained and experienced in handling all German makes, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Porsche.

Customers who own a German car may find it difficult to find an auto shop that provides service just for their vehicles. This is where VFC Engineering stands out from the crowd. Unlike other import auto shops, they specialize in German cars in particular to give their customers peace of mind all repairs and maintenance will be done in line with the recommendations of German car manufacturers. They have all the necessary equipment and skills to get the job done right using genuine parts.

Drivers rely on their vehicles to get them safely and reliably to their destinations each day. The team at VFC Engineering is dedicated to giving their customers the confidence they deserve. When they work on a German vehicle, they work hard to ensure the job is done correctly so their customers don’t have to worry about something going wrong.

Anyone interested in learning about the service and repairs available for German cars can find out more by visiting the VFC Engineering website or by calling 1-773-275-4832.

Company: VFC Engineering
Address: 4659 N. Ravenswood Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60640
Telephone number: 1-773-275-4832

