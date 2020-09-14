George Floyd Lyn-Lake Beautification Project Gives Hope To Small Businesses On The Brink Of Closing

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — On Sunday, September 13, 2020, small business owner Faatemah Ampey leads the Lyn-Lake Beautification Project in hope to bring business back to the area devastated by civil unrest. The Lyn-Lake beautification project is a simple landscape effort that will quickly restore hope in the community and to bring curbside appeal to the businesses that need patronage at this time.

Starting at 10am, 30 commercial planters will be planted in front of businesses on the sidewalks in the Lyn-Lake area by volunteers. The project also hopes to breathe new life into the community and encourage individuals and businesses to heal through acts of service to the community — as did the Mdewakanton Sioux tribe who generously contributed biochar and soil and Lyn-Lake restaurants Trio & Lagos who will be donating lunch for volunteers.

When: Sunday, Sept 13th, 10am-12pm.

Where: The project will be in the following Landscaping Zones,

Garfield & Lake end at Lake & Bryant.

29th & Lyndale ending at 31st & Lyndale.

Envisioned and spearheaded by Faatemah Ampey, a POC business owner of Suitespot Salonspa which was impacted COVID19 and civil unrest, the initiative is the first of many to help businesses, including her own, to stay open. Her business vision is to Connect, Collaborate & Cross Promote thereby strengthening each other’s platforms. “We should be rooted in unity for the good of the community,” says she will continue to do initiatives such as this to bring people together to heal.

Faatemah has partnered with Spark-Y a non profit dedicated to empowering youth through hands on education rooted in sustainability and entrepreneurship. Donations are being accepted by the SparkY Organization. Funds are needed to secure cost of plants and maintenance. All donations are tax deductible. To donate visit https://donate-usa.keela.co/lyn-lake-beautification-project

For interviews or other media needs regarding the Lyn-Lake Beautification Projects please contact Kimberly Steward at (612) 584-0505 or email a

allworlpr@gmail.com. You can find more information about Faatemah at Faatemah.com on social media via Instagram instagram.com/fateemahinc, and Facebook facebook.com/faatemah.ampey