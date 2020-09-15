About Prime Healthcare

Saving hospitals. Saving jobs. Saving lives.

Ontario, California, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals in 14 states. It is one of the nation’s leading healthcare service providers with more than 40,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are not-for-profit members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

With a history of delivering quality care, Prime Healthcare was once named by Modern Healthcare as “The fastest growing hospital system” and ranks among the largest for-profit hospital systems in the United States. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been featured prominently among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation more than 40 times based on quality, and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. Prime Healthcare hospitals are annually recognized as “Top Performers on Key Quality Measures” by The Joint Commission and Prime Healthcare is the only “10 Top Health System” west of the Mississippi. These accolades are a direct result of our commitment to clinical excellence and a unique physician-led model of healthcare delivery.

Prime Healthcare believes that exceptional healthcare should be a part of every community and has a proud history of transforming financially distressed hospitals into thriving community assets. Our growing family of hospitals across the United States is dedicated to improving healthcare and adding value to the lives of patients, physicians, employees, and communities.

Prime Healthcare believes that “all healthcare is local.” Explore a hospital in your community.