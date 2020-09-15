Biofilms Treatment Market | Traumatic and Surgical Wounds Segment Accounted for the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The biofilms treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Biofilms Treatment Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries.

Traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market in 2019.

Based on the wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds. The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.

Gauzes and dressings segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on product, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.

Hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment to register the highest growth in the forecast period

Based on end users, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of age-related conditions and many treatment procedures carried out in hospitals.

Recent Developments

In May 2020, ConvaTec announced the launch of ConvaMax, which helps in managing highly exuding wounds, including leg ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers.

In September 2018, ConvaTec Group received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its AQUACEL Ag Advantage antimicrobial dressings.

In 2017, Smith and Nephew launched MolecuLight i: X, a handheld wound imaging device, in Europe. This device instantly measures wound surface area and shows the presence and distribution of potentially harmful bacteria.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report