PixelPlex Announced a Successful Cryptocurrency Wallet Development

New York City, NY, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — A custom software development company PixelPlex informed about completing their work on Qtum Wallet – a cryptocurrency mobile wallet for Android and iOS. The wallet is able to execute multi-currency transactions and has ERC20 token support, smart contact builder, and advanced security features.

The Qtum development goals

The company shared the details about their new project – Qtum mobile wallet for Android and IOS. Their goal was to build a secure user-friendly wallet for the Qtum blockchain platform with all necessary capabilities such as Touch ID, 2FA protection, and transaction templates. UI/UX design for Android and iOS was used for simple navigation. High security was provided by Shamir’s secret encryption and iOS Secure Enclave & Android KeyStore support.

The developers commented on how exactly they managed to achieve such high security in their cryptocurrency wallet development. With the implemented client-side encryption, the Qtum mobile wallet encodes private keys and all transaction data on the client’s mobile device. The user account, private keys, and all transactions are secured before any information reaches a third-party server. The wallet app is also backed with 2-factor authentication, PIN protection, an auto-lock feature, and Touch ID / Face ID biometric authentication.

Important features for performing crypto operations

Mobile wallet development was a complex task, and in the end, Qtum wallet included all the essential features for performing crypto transactions. The wallet is integrated with the top exchanges for crypto trading, works with multiple currencies, includes support for cold-storage account recovery, QR codes leading to a payment widget, and has NFC support to streamline payments. The client will also get notifications about completed transactions and exchange rate changes.

As a result, Qtum wallet from PixelPlex became an easy-to-use, but yet a powerful tool for multicurrency management and tamper-proof peer-to-peer transactions.

About PixelPlex:

PixelPlex software development company designs customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2007, PixelPlex has already completed 350 projects in VR/AR, IoT, AI, worked on mobile apps and games and became a global provider of blockchain technology solutions.

Media contacts:

PixelPlex

520 West 28th St.

Suite 31

New York, NY 10001

info@pixelplex.io

https://pixelplex.io

Logo:

DOC

PDF