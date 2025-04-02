Combat Drone Market 2030: Hardware’s Unstoppable Rise

Combat Drone Market Size & Trends

The global combat drone market size was estimated at USD 1.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military operations, intelligence gathering, and surveillance is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing military budgets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising need to strengthen defense infrastructure are further driving the demand for combat drones, creating significant market growth. According to a report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in 2024, the military expenditure across the globe reached USD 2443 billion in 2023, a 6.8% rise as compared to that in 2022.

The market growth is being further accelerated by the technological developments in terms of improvements in propulsion systems, such as electric and hybrid propulsion, that enhance endurance, speed, and maneuverability of drones. In addition, the introduction of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous flight capabilities enables drones to operate with minimal human intervention. Besides, integration of cutting-edge sensors, high-resolutions cameras, thermal imaging, and robust communication systems in are expected to stimulate the demand for combat drones, proliferating the market expansion.

Advancements in autonomous flight and weaponization are significantly driving the market growth. The development of sophisticated artificial intelligence systems enables drones to operate with minimal human intervention, making them capable of executing complex missions independently. Moreover, the integration of advanced weaponry, such as precision-guided missiles and laser-guided bombs, has transformed combat drones into formidable military assets.

The market is witnessing high demand amid the growing prominence of Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in the defense sector. The ability of drones to gather critical information and intelligence in real-time has become invaluable for military operations. Drone can be deployed to monitor enemy activity, identify potential threats, and gather intelligence on strategic targets. Their persistence, endurance, and ability to operate in challenging environments make them ideal platforms for ISR missions.

Combat Drone Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 59.03% in 2023, owing to technological advancements, such as miniaturization of electronics, improved battery performance, and efficient propulsion systems, that are enabling the production of smaller, more capable drones.

The multi-rotor segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 60.65% in 2023, owing to increasing demand for these combat drones for a wide range of military applications due to their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and take off and land vertically.

Based on technology, the remotely operated segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 76.01% in 2023.

Based on payload capacity, the up to 2 kg segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 50.27% in 2023.

Based on power source, the battery-powered segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 53.3% in 2023.

North America dominated the combat drone market with the largest revenue share of 40.01% in 2023. The region is home to some of the world’s leading defense contractors and technology companies, such as General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, and Boeing, which are driving innovation in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

Combat Drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has further segmented the global combat drone market report based on component, product, technology, payload capacity, power source, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fixed-Wing

Multi-Rotor

Single-Rotor

Hybrid

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Up to 2 Kg

2 Kg to 19 Kg

20 Kg to 200 Kg

Over 200 Kg

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Battery-Powered

Gasoline-Powered

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Solar

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



