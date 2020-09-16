Premium Primary Care & Sports Medicine in West Orlando: Eliminate Pain, Increase Energy, Resolve Anxiety

Ocoee, FL, 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — PremierMED is a Family & Sports Medicine Clinic based in West Orlando. It offers premium medical care designed to help patients safely become the best version of themselves.

As a team of passionate physicians and enthusiastic athletes, they understand better than anyone the drive to push past limits and constantly, consistently improve. That, coupled with dozens of positive feedback and five-star reviews, is why they’re considered one of the best in their field.

Conveniently located along Maguire Road in Ocoee, Florida, PremierMED is now accepting new patients across West Orlando. Existing patients may visit the website to set an appointment, find resources and access personal logs. You can also learn more about natural pain management, primary care best practices, and more via our blog.

New patients interested in securing an appointment must call the office at 407-581-9065 to get established. Alternatively, you may send an email – along with a copy of your card and contact details – to schedulepremiermed@gmail.com.

Prior to your initial visit, new patients are also expected to complete the New Patient Forms – which can be found here on PremierMED’s website – and bring them for their first in-office appointment. PremierMED is a paperless practice, so these forms will be carefully integrated into the patient’s Electronic Personal Health Files.

Returning patients can access their own Electronic Personal Health Files at any time via the YourHealthFile patient portal mentioned earlier.

PremierMED’s team of Primary Care Providers (PCP) believes in providing premium personalized healthcare – especially in terms of improving and preserving their patient’s quality of life. As athletes, they are no strangers to bettering oneself through fitness.

As physicians, they are determined to create healthy relationships with their patients based on constant communication and mutual trust. They want to be able to speak to their patients freely about their health and healing, and they hope to inspire the same sort of forthrightness in return.

The Board-Certified Family Physicians on their team include Gary Visser, MD, FAAFP, Adam Langley, MD, FAAFP, and Ferdinand Brits, MD. They are joined by Board-Certified Nurse Practitioners Heather Sheldon, ARNP and Carolyn Knopfle, ARNP. Acting as their chief Physical Therapist is Beth Visser of Peak Physical Therapy.

For patients who wish to take their premium medical care with PremierMED one step further, the clinic also offers their exclusive Concierge Medicine Program, PRIME. This is a separate option that allows patients to connect with their physicians in a more direct and convenient manner. This personalized program has two levels of service: Signature and Premium. PRIME members can call, text, or email any of the PremierMED physicians whenever they wish without barriers or papers to go through.

PremierMED PRIME is open to both new and returning patients. You can learn more about the PRIME difference by contacting PremierMED directly or visiting this page.

Other services that PremierMED offers include Primary Care, Natural Pain Management, and Cosmetic Treatments. They practice the latest medical therapies and are equipped with cutting-edge tools and tech to ensure that every procedure is carried out as perfectly and painlessly as possible. At PremierMED, they simply want their patients to feel welcome and genuinely cared for.

If you want to book an appointment with PremierMED, call 407-581-9065 or schedule an appointment online: https://www.premierfsm.com/contact/. You can also visit their website at https://www.premierfsm.com/ for more information.