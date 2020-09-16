Ecosmob launches secure Asterisk video conferencing solution for latest Business conferencing require

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, one of the best VoIP solution providers, announced the launch of Asterisk video conferencing solution to meet the present requirement of companies for business promotions and collaborative team work.

Speaking on the occasion of launch of Asterisk video conferencing solution VP of Ecosmob said, “We have come up with a sophisticated, smart, easy to use and secure Asterisk video conferencing solution. It is capable of meeting today’s business demands and comes with all features you require for remote working and collaborative team work.”

Ecosmob Asterisk video conferencing solutions offer high security. One who is commencing the conference needs to have authorization as a moderator by using various moderator codes. Along with this, it also enables participants to only participate in video conferences if they login using login id and password. These two layers of security ceases anyone from dropping in and hacking the data or putting malicious content.

Apart from high end security Asterisk video conferencing solution comes with plethora of other features which makes it the most versatile video conferencing solution for business. One can easily switch to three or multi-party conferencing, have a chat mode or go in presentation mode with complete facility for white boarding. It also enables continued sessions despite some loss of internet connection.

Ecosmob video conferencing solution works smoothly without any jitters in video and breaks in audio. It is built by highly skilled developers and engineers who have used integrated codecs and APIs to make video conferencing solutions which offer perfect audio clarity without any brakes regardless of several numbers of devices in use and internet speed.

It works smoothly on tablets, desktops, laptops and mobiles irrespective of whether there are hundreds of participants or more. It allows moderators to initiate the conference and intimate several participants by choosing them from the phone books. It also enables participants to join conferences simply by using offered authentication code and confirming their presence by an entry chime. Moderators can do a roll call to check the attendees. Besides this it also allows participants to mute and unmute audio and get engaged in a private chat during the conference.

Businesses interested to implement Asterisk video conferencing solution can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited for getting customized video conferencing solution as per their requirements.

