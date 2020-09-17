Family Lawyer Lindsay H. Childs Named President of Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family law attorney Lindsay H. Childs recently took on the role of President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court for 2020-2021. Ms. Childs has been a member of the organization since 2011 and has previously served as Programming Chair, Membership Chair, and Secretary.

The Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court is an organization that focuses on matrimonial law and seeks to improve the civility, professionalism, and ethics of the legal professionals in the field of family law. One way they do this is by offering continuing legal education credits via monthly programming. Also, the Doris Jonas Freed Inn, a member of the American Inns of Court, is involved each year in various community outreach programs. For example, in 2020 the Inn has supported local programs Philabundance, a local hunger relief effort, and Laurel House, a service organization that aids people whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence.

Lindsay H. Childs is an associate family attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She limits her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs is currently in her third year of a 3-year term on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Bar Association and serving as Secretary of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section. She recently authored a Case Note published in the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Pennsylvania Family Lawyer, Volume 42, Issue No. 2, Summer 2020, and published a book entitled Divorce in the Golden Years: Estate Planning, Spousal Support, and Retirement Issues for Clients at Midlife and Beyond, Second Edition.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.