Aavenir names its new chief technology officer – Gaurang Soni

Plano, Texas, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Source-to-Pay (S2P) SaaS based provider, Aavenir, has expanded its leadership team by promoting Gaurang Soni as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He has been instrumental in building the technology infrastructure and building the products for Aavenir.

With over 16 years of experience as a tech expert, Gaurang has led R&D teams in the US and India in companies such as Apttus and iMANY (Later, Revitas). He is a techie by heart and looking to disrupt the Source-to-Pay space with product innovations from Aavenir.

“Technology-driven Innovation is the backbone of Aavenir and it plays an important role in shaping our proposition,” said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO of Aavenir. “Our large emphasis is on helping procurement, sales, finance and legal teams to leverage AI and NLP technologies as the enabler to solve challenges around contract management, RFP management, invoice processing, and vendor management. Gaurang brings in deep domain expertise to amplify technology-driven innovation for our customers” he added.

Gaurang’s immediate focus areas are expanding the Artificial Intelligence capabilities to Aavenir’s flagship product – Contractflow contract management solution which is built on ServiceNow, followed by delivering additional product features like managing contract obligations. We welcome Gaurang to his new position and take charge of all the technology initiatives at Aavenir.

About Aavenir:

Aavenir SaaS-based source-to-pay solutions are powered by the most advanced cloud-based ServiceNow platform that is delivering unified digital workflows to create great experiences and unlock productivity for approximately 5,400 enterprise customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. Aavenir’s next-gen Source-to-Pay suite revolutionizes age-old procurement processes by using the latest Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technologies to reduce cycle time, yet offering insightful best practices suggestions based on historical data. To know more visit: www.aavenir.com