Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market | High Cost of the Advanced Devices Hampers the Market Growth

The report “Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Chairs & Stools, Bath Lifts, Toilet Seat Raisers, Toilet Aids, Commodes, Handgrips & Grab Bars, Bath Aids), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Row) – Global Forecast to 2020”, The global bathroom & toilet assist devices market is expected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015 to 2020.

This market has been witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing patient pool, greater adoption of latest technology, growing rate of awareness about assistive devices, increasing life expectancy, and growing aging population among others.

According to the report published by the World Health Organization, about 15% of the worlds population are estimated to live with some form of disability. Females tend to register a higher rate of disability than males as per various research studies. Lot of challenges are involved in caring for people with disabilities, which can result in causing number of injuries among care givers, which in turn costs both time and money. Hence, it is extremely important to reduce injuries associated with patient handling. In the past few years, the trend toward adoption of assistive devices has increased.

Restraints in the Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market

Inadequate Knowledge of Products is Likely to Hinder Market Growth

High Cost of the Advanced Devices Hampers the Market Growth

Further, there is an increasing demand of advanced shower chairs & stools, commodes, and toilet seat raisers from the growing aging population.

Geographically, North America is expected to command a major share of the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to high quality and reliability of the product, affordable prices, increasing disabled population, continuous product development and enhancement, and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases due to the growing aging population.

Key Players

