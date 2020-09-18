Revenue Cycle Management Market worth $160.08 billion by 2027

Pune, India , 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The Revenue Cycle Management Market is expected to reach USD 160.08 billion by 2027 from USD 66.81 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.1%.“Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone), Function (Claim & Denial, Medical Coding, Insurance Verification), Deployment (Web based, On premise, Cloud based), End User (Hospitals, Physicians, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2027″ Regulatory mandates for the adoption of EHR/EMR and government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions are the major factors driving the adoption of RCM solutions.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153900104

Based on product, the integrated solutions segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into integrated and standalone solutions. The integrated solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global revenue cycle management market in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of value-based payment systems and the growing demand for cost-saving data management solutions.

Based on function, the claim and denial management segment is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

On the basis of function, the market is broadly segmented into claim and denial management, medical billing and coding, patient insurance eligibility check, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI), and others. The claim and denial management segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global revenue cycle management market in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for claims and denial management due to the dynamic reimbursement structure and the increasing instances of claim denials are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2019

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global revenue cycle management market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, and regulatory requirements regarding patient safety. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the revenue cycle management market.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153900104

The key players in the global revenue cycle management market are McKesson (US), Cerner (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Allscripts Health Solutions (US), and athenahealth (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com