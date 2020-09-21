Competitive Leadership Mapping Terminology in the Global Project Management Software Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system.

The global project management software market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Best Project management software incorporates various frameworks such as resources, financial, time and inventory management so that administrators can handle projects cooperatively from idea through to execution.

Competitive Leadership Mapping Terminology

The competitive leadership mapping showcased provides information for Project Management Solution. Vendor evaluations are based on two broad categories: product offering and business strategy. Each category carries various criteria, based on which vendors have been evaluated. The evaluation criteria considered under product offerings include the breadth of offering, delivery (based on industries that the vendors cater to, deployment models, and subscriptions), features/functionality, delivery, product quality and reliability, and product differentiation. The evaluation criteria considered under business strategy include geographic footprint (on the basis of geographic presence), channel strategy and fit, vision alignment, and effectiveness of growth (on the basis of innovations, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions).

Visionary Leaders

Monday.com, Asana, Smartsheet, Airtable, Trello, Basecamp, Wrike, Teamwork, MeisterTask, ClickUp, Workfront, Zoho Projects, and Aha! have been identified as visionary leaders in best Project Management software.

Read In-Detail About, “Top 8 Project Management Software’s and Their Features”, Here..!

Dynamic Differentiators

Easy Projects, Freedcamp, Flow, and Thrive have been recognized as dynamic differentiators in best Project Management software.

Innovators

ProofHub, Teamleader, Husky, Swit, Breeze, and Squish have been identified as an innovator in best Project Management software.

Emerging Companies

Redmine, WorkBook, Float Project Management, Trigger, Allegra, Forecast, OpenProject, Apptivo Project Management, Nifty, Orangescrum, Taiga, Linkd, Doddle Project Management software, Sheldon, Duet and COR have been identified as emerging companies in best Project Management software.

About 360Quadrants:

360 Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430 Northbrook,

IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441