Denver’s Tabor Center selects ParkChirp as its preferred online sales platform

Denver, Colorado, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Parkers in the Mile High City can now compare parking options and prices using ParkChirp’s app. ParkChirp’s Denver parking presence is anchored by Tabor Center, which has one of the city’s largest parking facilities. The 1,600 space garage serves the 16th Street mall, borders the central business district and is a short walk from LoDo. Tabor Center is downtown Denver’s premier mixed-use project consisting of a 30-story class AA office tower, a Four Diamond Westin Hotel and multiple retail businesses.

ParkChirp was selected to be Tabor Center’s preferred parking platform for multiple reasons:

• Lowest Prices – ParkChirp offers parkers the lowest prices because it doesn’t charge operators expensive commissions or pass along “convenience fees” to consumers. The fee savings of up to 85% can be passed on to parkers.

• Highest Service Levels – ParkChirp’s service team monitors parker messages in real time and works diligently to answer parkers’ questions.

• Touchless Experience – ParkChirp’s app allows parkers to quickly scan a barcode to enter and exit Tabor Center.

Tabor Center is added to ParkChirp’s rapidly growing portfolio of parking options in Denver. In a four-month timespan, ParkChirp scaled in Denver to provide parkers with parking options near almost every building and attraction in downtown Denver. ParkChirp recently partnered with Parkwell (goparkwell.com) to provide a touchless parking experience for its parking facilities.

ParkChirp’s portfolio also includes 1745 Sherman Garage, 17th Street Plaza Garage, 1515 Arapahoe Street Garage and Music Garage.

About ParkChirp