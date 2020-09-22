Central Florida Zoo announces weekday discount

Guests can save with 20 Days of 20% Off promotion

SANFORD, Fla., 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — These days, it might seem impossible to find a fun, safe, outdoor family activity that doesn’t break the bank.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has the answer.

The Zoo today announced its 20 Days of 20% Off promotion. The deal grants ALL single-day ticket holders 20 percent off when they purchase online and visit during the week. The deal is valid Monday, September 21, 2020, through Friday, October 16, 2020.

To take advantage of the deal, guests simply visit the Zoo online at www.centralfloridazoo.org/tickets to purchase a timed ticket for a Monday-Friday visit. The discount will automatically be applied. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers and is not valid on previously purchased tickets or those purchased onsite at the Zoo.

“We know this is a tough time, particularly for families,” said Dino Ferri, the Zoo’s CEO. “We always seek to provide a fun, safe outdoor space for our community to learn about our animal residents, but this deal was designed to make it even more affordable in the time of COVID-19.”

The Zoo recently reopened with modified operations for guest safety, including timed tickets, social distancing measures and required face coverings. In addition to its 20 Days of 20% Off promotion, the Zoo is offering virtual and on-site homeschool education programs, special educational programs, and special events to serve its guests.

The Zoo is also continuing with its fundraising efforts to make up for substantial revenue lost during its closure.

To learn more about all the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens offers, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

