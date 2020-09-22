Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2022 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-22 — According to a research report “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Device (Smart Electric, Water, & Gas Meters), by Solution (MDM, Meter Data Analytics, AMI Security, and Meter Communication Infrastructure), by Service, and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2020″, The AMI market size is expected to grow from USD 4.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 9.19 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period. Various benefits of the AMI technology, such as ability to detect outages and facilitation of real-time energy consumption patterns for end-users are expected to create traction for the market in the next five years. The major drivers of this market include increasing global energy demand; government mandates and legislative compliances; and the need for improved customer service level and utility efficiency.

North America contributes maximum market share currently

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the AMI market from 2015 to 2020, since rising demand for energy has forced utilities to upgrade the electric and distribution network. The financial soundness of the companies in this region also enables them to invest heavily in the leading tools and technologies for effective energy consumption. Latin America offers potential growth opportunities due to large-scale infrastructure development.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the AMI Market for this study include Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), General Electric (Connecticut, U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Itron, Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (Missouri, U.S.), Elster Group GmbH (Essen, Germany), Sensus (Raleigh, U.S.), Tieto Corporation (Helsinki, Finland), and Trilliant, Inc. (California, U.S.).

Cisco and General Electric are the two key players, who have adopted these strategies to grow in the market. Cisco has followed organic growth strategies, such as rapid business expansions to expand to new markets and regions. Some of the new developments of Cisco include business expansions in Amazonas, Alagoas, Acre, Piaui, Rondonia, and Roraima. The company offers communications infrastructure, such as smart meters to the smart metering program of Eletrobras, which is named as “Energy+” in Brazil.

General Electric is also one of the leading players whose main strategic move has been based on strengthening its market standing and product portfolios in the rapidly growing areas of the market. In 2015, the company completed the acquisition of Alstom’s power and grid business for USD 13.6 billion, which has helped it expand and also complement the sales of power conversion offerings, such as motors; generators; automation and control equipment; and drives. It has witnessed several growth opportunities in the North American electrical distribution market due to smart grid installation and upgrades. Moreover, the company foresees outstanding growth opportunities in its power conversion and digital energy businesses.

