Avoid Iron Deficiency at Peter Street Medical with Iron Infusion

New South Wales, Australia, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Iron is an essential nutrient for the body which is usually derived from the food we eat. It is essential for mental as well as physical health and to maintain energy levels. Peter Street Medical offers Iron Infusion which is a procedure to infuse iron intravenously into the blood system. This is something that might be necessary for those suffering from an iron deficiency and is common in women during heavy menstrual periods and following pregnancy. Iron deficiency can lead to a decrease in the number of healthy red blood cells thus reducing the ability of the blood to transport oxygen in the body. Some of the common signs of iron deficiency include extreme fatigue, headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness, shortness of breath accompanied by chest pain, sore mouth, etc.

The Peter Street Medical Centre is equipped with state of the art medical equipment and managed by highly qualified and experienced general practitioners. They specialize in various fields like skin cancer, women’s health, adolescent health, respiratory disease, prenatal care, pregnancy management, pediatric and family care and more. Iron infusion is also one of the many services they offer and is useful for those with an iron deficiency who are not able to take tablets or do not respond to them. It is also useful for those who need to increase their iron levels fast or those with chronic kidney disease or heart failure.

