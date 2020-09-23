Anunta launches DesktopReady, a DaaS (desktop-as-a-service) solution to help SMBs struggling with productive and secure remote workplaces for their employees

DesktopReady brings enterprise-grade virtual desktops to SMBs offering greater flexibility, security and lower TCO

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Anunta, a global leader in cloud and desktop virtualization technologies, today officially launched DesktopReadyTM in the U.S. market. Designed for businesses seeking fully-managed desktops that are easy to deploy and use, secure and cost efficient, Anunta’s DesktopReady offering is built on Windows Virtual Desktop infrastructure within the Microsoft Azure cloud. The company has seen a rapid increase in customer inquiries driven by the ongoing need of companies to continue working remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home requirements across the U.S.

“Unfortunately, the arrival of COVID-19 caught companies of all sizes off guard, but companies with limited IT expertise have struggled more given their reliance on older technologies and less robust IT support,” says Ananda Mukerji, Chairman of Anunta Tech. “SMBs require solutions that can be set up in a matter of minutes and most importantly require little or no in-house IT support. DesktopReady will level the playing field for SMBs by giving them a fast, easy and affordable way to adopt a cloud IT strategy with far less risk and much more convenience than ever before.”

The trend toward migrating to cloud-enabled desktop virtualization has been growing for years. The pandemic has, however, made this technology migration imperative and has exposed the limitations of running traditional, on-premise IT infrastructure. DesktopReady offers SMBs many advantages that they can’t enjoy when attempting to manage their own IT assets including:

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO): DesktopReady lowers TCO of IT by as much as 50%.

Hand-free IT maintenance: DesktopReady provides a quick and easy migration of existing desktops to the cloud with no additional in-house IT support required.

Enhanced security: DesktopReady provides enterprise-level security allowing for secure end-user access from anywhere, at any time and on any device.

Improved end-user experience: DesktopReady targets to provide 99.99% application availability leading to increased user up-time, productivity, and satisfaction.

DesktopReady requires no up-front investment and features a wide range of capabilities to suit the needs of SMBs as they seek to grow their business. Customers can benefit from Active Directory setup, patch and anti-virus management, security updates, 24×7 desktop monitoring and much more.

“Anunta is putting cutting-edge cloud technology and IT expertise at the fingertips of SMBs who are tired of the many hidden costs, security vulnerabilities and lack of trained manpower associated with running on-premise IT infrastructure,” says Vinod Jeyachandran, CTO at Anunta Tech. “DesktopReady is a fully functional Windows 10 desktop environment running on Azure to enhance security and performance for our customers. DesktopReady abstracts the process of building cloud desktops and simplifies the adoption of cloud desktops for any type of user while allowing for management of non-cloud applications, dynamic scalability and end-point and peripheral integration.”

For more information about DesktopReady and how it can support SMBs and their pressing need for a reliable, scalable, hands-free, and dynamic remote workplace solution, please visit here.

About Anunta:

Anunta is a recognized specialist in cloud and desktop virtualization technologies and has successfully deployed close to half a million virtual desktops across varied use cases globally. Anunta delivers unmatched end user experience with 99.98% application delivery in a computing environment to today’s workforce with anytime, any device and anywhere access. The outcome focused approach in designing, building, and managing user-centric, high-availability application delivery architectures makes Anunta the technology partner of choice for global enterprises. For more information about Anunta, please visit the website.

Media contact:

Jo Detavernier

jo@growswyft.com

(210) 803-2097