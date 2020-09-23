Innate Dental Solutions Is Qualified to Accept All Dental and Medical Insurance

Plano, TX, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Innate Dental Solutions, a leading provider of full-mouth dentures and implants for restorations, is pleased to announce they are the only Texas provider qualified to bill all dental and medical insurance plans, including Medicare. They’re goal is to ensure every patient can get the quality care they require for a healthy mouth.

The professional team at Innate Dental Solutions understands how challenging it can be to find the right dentist, especially when it comes to full-mouth restoration. Dental implants and dentures can be costly for individuals, making it essential to find a dental team that can accept an individual’s insurance. Many dental offices only accept a handful of insurance providers for a number of reasons. When patients turn to Innate Dental Solutions, they can rest assured their insurance will be billed, no matter what it is.

Innate Dental Solutions makes smiles their passion. They work closely with their patients to ensure they get the quality dental care they need, regardless of how they reached that point. Their goal is to enhance quality of life by replacing missing teeth for easier eating, talking and more. The caring team treats every patient with the compassion they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered can find out more by visiting the Innate Dental Solutions website or by calling 1-972-519-0990.

About Innate Dental Solutions: Innate Dental Solutions is a dental clinic that specializes in dentures and dental implants for full-mouth restorations. Their goal is to enhance the quality of life for their patients and help them restore their smile. They work with all insurance companies and provide all services in-house so patients can rest assured they will get the affordable dental care they require.

