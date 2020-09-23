SUMMER INDUSTRIAL ONLINE TRAINING FOR B.E/Btech STUDENTS at KVCH!

Summer Internship for Engineering Students

Noida, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — KVCH is a distinguished name among Engineering Students and MCA/BCA experts for delivering quality education in the configurations of summer, Industrial & Winter Training with its robust presence in Delhi NCR.

KVCH has established an association of devoted and well-qualified engineers and an extraordinary training procedure which creates KVCH as the prime Training Corporation with a glorious chronology of educating more than 35,000 engineers and professionals.

Today virtually every Engineering & Professional graduate policies in India include Summer Training as a significant fraction of their curriculum, with an accurate to strengthen the understanding of the students on numerous cutting edge technologies which has been a significant basis of the respective enterprise but most of the learners constantly operate to achieve a mere certificate and due to this, there is a considerable scarcity of trained specialists with the desired skillsets to adopt the ever-increasing pressure of an enterprise.

In order to eliminate this deficiency and create competent resources for the IT industry, KVCH has constructed a curriculum for Summer training which encompasses a blend of learning strategy by incorporating classroom, hands-on lab exercise, and team undertakings to provide learners both the speculative & empirical training desired to assemble strong IT & technical skills.

Eligibility : MCA/B.E/B-tech/ BCA/B.Sc (IT) or equivalent.

Training Location: Noida

Course Duration: 4 weeks, 6 weeks

Date of Starting: Different batches are starting in every 10 days gap from—

Please refer website for complete details www.kvch.in

Technologies:- .NET

PHP

Embedded System

VHDL

J2EE

CATIA

AutoCAD

Advanced Embedded System

MATLAB

Web Hosting

Campus Recruitment Preparation

Why KVCH?

KVCH PVT LTD, One of the best-suited representations of Digital marketing training and Placement services in contemporary junctures is a 30-year-old corporation, specializing in the areas of IT/Non-IT, Soft Skills Training, and Certification.

KVCH takes immense pride to declare that our training services are instilled both at online and offline conventions.

We work as a unit and have served concurrently in cooperation with CMC Ltd, TCS, HCL, and IBM for technical training.

We are a legitimate exam hub for Cambridge Assessment English, Cambridge University U.K, where we thrive to deliver both behavioral as well as organizational training and are attributed to IDP Australia for IELTS additionally.

Courses mapped with Industry requirements in order to ensure a 100% placement for our students. Strategic tie-ups with Global Technology leaders in order to ensure quality training for our students.

For Registration and Enquiry:

Address: C-109, C Block, Sector 2, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Visit us at: www.kvch.in