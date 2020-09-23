Entity Developer 6.9 Now Supports New Providers for Entity Framework Core Models

Prague, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools, rolled out the new version of Entity Developer v.6.9, a visual ORM designer for a wide variety of ORMs.

The new version includes the following enhancements:

Support for two more third-party providers for Entity Framework Core Model: Async MySQL ADO.NET Connector and FirebirdClient.

The solution also improves support for Microsoft SQL Server Compact Data Provider 3.5 and Microsoft SQL Server Compact Data Provider 4.0.

To learn more about the recent release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/support-for-more-providers-for-ef-core-in-entity-developer-6-9.html

Entity Developer is a powerful modeling and code generation tool for NHibernate, ADO.NET Entity Framework, LinqConnect, Telerik Data Access, and LINQ to SQL. It introduces new approaches for designing ORM models, boosts productivity, and facilitates the development of database applications.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.