Entity Developer 6.9 Now Supports New Providers for Entity Framework Core Models

Devart announced an update for Entity Developer. The new version now supports two more providers for EF Core Models.

Posted on 2020-09-23 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools, rolled out the new version of Entity Developer v.6.9, a visual ORM designer for a wide variety of ORMs.

The new version includes the following enhancements:

  • Support  for two more third-party providers for Entity Framework Core Model: Async MySQL ADO.NET Connector and FirebirdClient.
  • The solution also improves support for Microsoft SQL Server Compact Data Provider 3.5 and Microsoft SQL Server Compact Data Provider 4.0.

To learn more about the recent release, please visit   

https://blog.devart.com/support-for-more-providers-for-ef-core-in-entity-developer-6-9.html

Entity Developer is a powerful modeling and code generation tool for NHibernate, ADO.NET Entity Framework, LinqConnect, Telerik Data Access, and LINQ to SQL. It introduces new approaches for designing ORM models, boosts productivity, and facilitates the development of database applications.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!