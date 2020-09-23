Physical Identity and Access Management Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-23 — According to a research report “Physical Identity and Access Management Market by Component, Service, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare, Government and Defense, and Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the physical identity and access management market size is projected to grow from USD 789 million in 2020 to USD 1,535 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the rising need for future-proofing security operations, increasing instances of insider threats, and stringent security compliances and government regulations.

Browse 114 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Physical Identity and Access Management Market – Global Forecast to 2025″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235309861

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering advanced solutions to all the end users in the regions. Owing to their strong economies, the US and Canada are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the physical identity and access management market. Apart from this factor, the geographical presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and significant Research and Development (R&D) activities are contributing to the hefty deployments of physical identity and access management solutions. Key pure play vendors, such as AWS, IBM, HID Global, and Alert Enterprise offer enhanced physical identity and access management software and services to cater to the needs of customers. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global physical identity and access management market in North America.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Physical Identity And Access Management Market include HID Global (US), AlertEnterprise (US), IDCUBE (India), Micro Focus (UK), Okta (US), Access Security Corporation (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), IBM (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Avatier (US), Wallix Group (France), Atos (France), Identiv (US), Nexus Group (Sweden), Alfrednet (Bucharest), Wipro (India), One Identity (US), Sequr (US), E&M Technologies (US), and WSO2 (US).

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=235309861

HID Global (US) is a prominent provider of physical identity and access management software and services. Additionally, the company offers financial services, education services, government and defense services, energy and utilities services, healthcare services, and transportation services. In 2019, HID Global acquired Placard, which is the largest manufacturer of secure cards in Australia and is also a provider of management and automation services. This acquisition boosted the portfolio of HID Global in physical identity and access management market. The company’s product portfolio also includes appliances, biometrics, cards and credentials, card printers and encoders, controllers, eID cards, and ePassports, embedded modules, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, financial instant issuance, readers, and software. HID Global also offers its products and services to individuals, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Its offerings help users protect their valuable data against threats and vulnerabilities. HID Global caters to a wide range of verticals, including Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITeS), telecommunication, government and defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, healthcare, education, and transportation. The company has a global presence in more than 100 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Alert Enterprise (US) is another top player in the physical identity and access management market. The company provides financial services, insurance services, energy services, aviation services, healthcare services, data center security services, IT services, and real estate services. real-time global control, security, and enforcement of government policies and regulations. In the physical identity and access market, it offers various products, such as Enterprise Guardian, Enterprise Visitor Identity Management and Airport Guardian. The company also partners with SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management (HCM) suite that is integrated with Enterprise Guardian application. This integration delivers secure access for company workspaces, including automated batch access management. It also helps build access to sensitive areas with proper checks and balances and overall workforce access lifecycle management in one place. The company caters its products and services to various verticals, including BFSI, energy and utilities, transportation, insurance, IT and ITeS, and healthcare. The company is present in North America, Europe, and APAC.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/physical-iam-market.asp