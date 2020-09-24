Roxborough Memorial Hospital opens new cardiac catheterization lab

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Roxborough Memorial Hospital announced that it has opened a fully-operational cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab), providing clinically complex care to critically ill heart patients.

Services offered include cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, stenting, intravascular ultrasound, and Impella®, a treatment to improve blood flow in heart failure patients requiring care in the lab.

Roxborough Memorial Hospital was awarded Corazon for Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in September based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the cardiac cath lab.

“The new cath lab will allow us to expand services in the community and the entire region we serve,” said Dr. Patrick Lenahen, chief medical officer of Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

“We are proud to offer a full range of cardiac care services to our community including diagnostics, interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular procedures, and emergency care.”

Cardiac cath labs are used for a variety of purposes, but most fall into one of two categories. The first is for elective procedures — procedures that are planned. The second is for emergent procedures — unplanned emergencies, like heart attacks, where immediate intervention is required. For emergent cases, getting to the cardiac cath lab quickly is crucial.

“Opening this new cath lab means that members of our community do not have to travel to other facilities to receive comprehensive cardiac care when they need it quickly,” said Kelly Cummings, a chief nursing officer of Roxborough Memorial Hospital. “Every minute counts when a patient has a heart attack, and now, procedures that might have been performed at hospitals farther away can be done right here in Roxborough. We are pleased to be able to keep high-quality cardiovascular care close to home for those we serve.”

The benefits of catheter-based procedures to patients can include shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time without the pain of a large incision, and less visible scarring. The new cath lab at Roxborough Memorial Hospital provides 24-hour support, seven days a week (24/7).