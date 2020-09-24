MICROJIG wins 2020 Pro Tool Innovation Award

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — MICROJIG is adding another outstanding recognition to its toolbelt. This week, one of the company’s hottest products was honored for its forward-thinking design with a Pro Tool Innovation Award.

MICROJIG’s MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamp AP took home top honors in the Hand Tool—Clamps category.

The awards drew more than 320 products from 78 brands. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards, in their eighth year, recognize best-in-class products that are truly ahead of their time.

“We’re grateful for the recognition by such a revered industry thought-leader,” said Bruce Wang, CEO of MICROJIG. “It’s wonderful experts and our end-users appreciate the attention to detail we put into this product and system.”

Award categories included power tools, fasteners, accessories and more. A diverse panel of contractors, business owners, tradespeople and media members voted on the winners, taking into consideration innovative features, power delivery, ergonomics, technical advancements and value.

Of MICROJIG, judges said they liked that the clamp head works with standard dovetail grooves.

“We like the increased 8.5-inch capacity and the two-way clamping force you get from the X-Pad (and its ability to hold round stock) has our woodworkers really excited,” the judges wrote. “Even the seemingly small addition of a coil that prevents the arm from dropping is a huge convenience when you’re working on longer pieces. MICROJIG’s Dovetail Clamp AP is the new must-have clamp for woodworkers.”

The MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamp AP was released in early 2020 as the newest addition to the MATCHFIT System—empowering woodworkers to build jigs and fixtures using routed dovetail tracks, rather than expensive aluminum T-tracks. With unlimited tracks, the possibilities are endless.

The original MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps have been recognized previously as a GOOD Design Award winner.

The MATCHFIT line is one of seven distinct product lines from MICROJIG. The company continues to serve to countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.microjig.com.

For more information about the Pro Tool Innovation Awards, or to see all the winners, visit https://protoolinnovationawards.com/.

About the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools across a wide variety of industries and categories.

About MICROJIG, Inc.

MICROJIG is a leading brand in the woodworking industry, pioneering innovative solutions that helped craftspeople work safer and smarter since 2001. With intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools and accessories, MICROJIG is reinventing the way people work with wood. The company was founded by woodworking hobbyist Henry Wang in his Orlando, Fla., garage. While building a project, Henry sought a safer, more efficient way to operate a table saw, and MICROJIG’s flagship product, the GRR-RIPPER, was born. The company has since grown to offer seven distinct product lines, each designed to solve common problems woodworkers face in the shop. Now serving countries across the globe with more than a million products sold worldwide, MICROJIG continues to engineer best-in-class products that help makers succeed at their passions. The company has pledged 1 percent of revenues toward humanitarian initiatives and nonprofits and is committed to ending table saw injuries altogether. Through its school donation program, MICROJIG also aims to provide every high school woodshop in America with GRR-RIPPERs, empowering the next generation of craftsmen by promoting safe practices in the wood shop. For more information about MICROJIG, or to find a retailer, visit www.microjig.com.

