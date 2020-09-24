Key Market Dynamics in Industrial Hose Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new research report the “Industrial Hose Market by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyurethane, PVC), Media Type, Industry (Automotive, oil & gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, food & beverages, agriculture), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8695843

Chemical hoses is expected to gain a significant share of industrial hose market by 2025

The chemical hose is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial hose market by 2025. The use of chemical hoses in chemical processing, transfer, and loading/unloading of liquid chemicals (e.g., tank trucks, rail tankers, IBC containers) for diverse technological processes in the chemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals industries is likely to accelerate the market growth. The demand for ventilators, masks, and other medical devices is high. This high demand has resulted in pharmaceutical companies coming forward and manufacturing the required medical devices and drugs. This situation has led to the prediction that the demand for chemical hoses for this industry will be high in the coming 2 to 3 quarters.

Based on industry, market for oil & gas industry to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The market for the oil & gas industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for oil and gas will grow tremendously in the coming years, which is likely to increase even further to fuel the development of Western economies during the forecast period. As technologies implemented in the production and transportation processes are advancing, equipment performance requirements are becoming more and more stringent to support increasing operational efficiencies. Hence, the implementation of hoses is essential in pipelines and other several processes to regulate the flow of liquid, gases, or any fluidized solid, which will propel the industrial hose market growth in the coming years.

Industrial hose market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial hose market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The most common applications of oil & gas are fuel for automobiles, fuel for industrial machinery, and fuel for domestic operations. In the oil & gas industry safety, environmental protection, and operating efficiency have prime importance for which robust hoses are used. Hence, increasing adoption of industrial hoses for different applications is expected to provide growth opportunities to the industrial hose market in the future.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8695843

Key players in the market include Gates Industrial Corporation plc (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Ryco Hydraulics (Australia), Transfer Oil S.p.A. (Italy), Kuriyama of America, Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), Kurt Manufacturing (US), NORRES (Germany), and Colex International (UK) . These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions, to increase their market shares.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441