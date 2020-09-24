Technical Ceramics Market Size Estimation, Growth Rate, and Business Driving Factors Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Technical Ceramics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global technical ceramics market size is expected to value at USD 134.58 billion by 2024, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to cost-effectiveness associated with the use of advanced ceramics products and longer life cycle, and growing competition in the market.

Key Players:



CeramTec GmbH

Elan Technology

Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG

Ortech Incorporated

Morgan Technical Materials PLC

CoorsTek

Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand of advanced ceramics or technical ceramics in the automotive sector is one of the key factor propelling the market growth in recent years.

The adoption of the technical ceramics mainly in the developing countries along with expansion of the automobile industry in the region owing to the recent economic growth are spiraling the market demand for the technical ceramics industry over the forecast period. The adoption of the technical ceramics as an alternative to the plastics and metals in automotive and healthcare market segment is attributing to the advancement of the market.

The growing awareness about the benefits offered with the use of the technical ceramics over the conventional products are driving the demand for the technical ceramic market in coming years.

Application Outlook:

Electrical equipment

Catalyst supports

Electronic devices

wear parts

Engine parts

Filters

Bioceramics

Regional Insights:

The technical ceramics market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the use in the environmental and medical sectors and growing emphasis on research for new product development. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the technical ceramics industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific’s market with growing competition in manufacturing, reduced costs, rising economic growth in the region, and constant demand in the end-user industries.

