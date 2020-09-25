Safety Standards at Men’s Salon during Covid-19

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The world is now almost getting accustomed to the Covid-19 new normal rules and practices. No far away stands men’s salons. Good men’s salons to keep their reputation and offer safe services have introduced new rules and practices. Men are expected to abide by these new safety standards at men’s salons for health benefits of their own and people around. These safety standards for men’s salon are very simple to follow and mandatory at A-One – a professional hair salon in Dubai.

Book an appointment for your visit

It is a must for all men to book an advance appointment at A-One. This helps to keep the salon crowd free, encourage social distancing and neither waste time for patrons or service providers. Booking appointment is a must for any kind of service you plan at A-One. Men wanting to book an appointment at A-One, Dubai can simply call or book an appointment from our website.

Wear protective gears

Men are requested to visit A-one wearing all kinds of protective gears. Gloves, masks, goggles, caps and face shield – men can choose to wear all kinds of protective gear they want. Depending on the kind of service they opt for, A-One service team might request them to remove protective gear only if very necessary. Unusual exchange of removal is not demanded from patrons at A-One Dubai. Being the best haircut salon in Dubai, A-One counts on safety of service as priority and has thus equipped the entire crew available at the salon with PPE kits during duty hours.

Top to bottom physical checking

All men arriving at A-One, Dubai are being thoroughly checked before entry to the salon. This includes thermal gun body temperature record, patron contact and address details record and travel history. This is to take one step ahead in our safety standards for Covid-19. Expert team is appointed for the top to bottom physical checking who ensures that this is done in time.

Continuous Sanitization

A-One men salon, Dubai is conducting continuous sanitization at the salon. Before the beginning of each service, chairs, equipment and even the common surfaces are being sanitized. Entire salon and tools are sanitized in-between appointments. Abundant sanitizer is available across the salon for patrons and service team.

Payment Method

Considering the current situation, A-One prefers to receive virtual no-contact mode of payment only. Yet, if paid in cash, all notes are to be submitted at the money disinfection machine. Change is also handover to men from this machine only. In case of tipping, A-One still prefers virtual mode of payment only. When looking for the best Professional Hairstylist in Dubai with all salon services adhering to best safety standards, A-One, Dubai is the answer. Please feel free to get in touch with us for appointments now.