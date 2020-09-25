Wooden Street gained massive demand for decor products like curtains

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The new culture of working from home and staying indoors has led to increased demand for online home decor products like curtains. Nowadays, people are seeking attention to their abode interiors and enjoying the shopping experience online. WoodenStreet – one of the top Online furniture stores and pioneered custom made furniture store, is gaining an immense demand for decor products like curtains, living room curtains, lights, lamps etc.

As people are investing a lot of time at home, arousing the demands to curate a home environment that is functional and aesthetic. Due to these reasons, WoodenStreet has to hit the need for decor essentials like curtains at a new peak. Besides this, they are also offering Monsoon deals and various discounts from time to time and occasion to occasion for ease of enjoying online shopping.

The market’s response influence of WoodenStreet has risen too enthusiastic in the decor products-curtains. They have a fantastic range of cotton and polyester material curtains fit for windows and doors or suit any room’s decor of your home. The contrasting colors of drapes give an appealing look and drive out the negativity from your room. For more attention towards their products, we have listed out some WoodenStreet’s curtains for you. Check them out now!

1. Screen Print Cotton White and Orange Floral Window Curtain

For never-outdated fashionable people, WoodenStreet has beautifully designed floral pattern window curtains for their customers online. This screen printed cotton material with orange-colored floral patterns pleasing the contrasting white background. The Shoppers can now enjoy a monsoon offer with a discount of Rs.900/- on this window curtain.

2. Sworn Peacock Embroidered Semi Blackout Brown and Gold Window Curtain

For traditional look decor, WoodenStreet presents sworn peacock embroidered window curtains for their buyers. This semi brown and black color curtain available in the polyester material. If shoppers are now adding this product in their cart, they enjoy the amazing discount of Rs. 1150/- this monsoon.

3. White and Yellow Screen Print Cotton Floral Door Pattern

For peaceful and elegant room decor, WoodenStreet has this white background with yellow floral pattern door curtains. The design is stunning and gives a soothing sensation to the eyes when place entirely on your doors. Plus, one can now enjoy the discount of Rs. 900/- this monsoon.

4. Striped Candy Door Curtain

This striped pattern door curtains of WoodenStreet are impressive and its color combination gives a fantastic look. This cotton fabric material curtain with a set of 2 is perfect to fit in any room decor. So, add now to enjoy the immense discount of Rs. 3050/- on this curtain. Apart from this, WoodenStreet also offers Windows curtains, Door curtains, curtains for the living room, bedroom, and other home decor essentials. For more information about their services, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to get service 24*7.

Conclusion:- The products as mentioned earlier of curtains are some of the trendy and demanding ones in the market. To curate your home decor style uniquely, you can easily explore the WoodenStreet collection online.