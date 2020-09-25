Cell Isolation/Separation Market Revenue Driving Factors and Comprehensive Research 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cell Isolation/Separation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global cell isolation/ separation market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2016. There has been a recent increase in the use of the cell isolation in the stem cells research and cancer studies by the biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals. This has triggered immense demand for related products.

Key Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Terumo BCT

GE Healthcare

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The cell separation is used for advanced analytical procedures in cancer and stem cells research. This has resulted in high demand for proteins and in turn is expected to support the cell isolation market during the forecast period.

The cell isolation market procedures can be used for personalized medicine for the early detection of the diseases and to provide proper treatment. The separation of different cell types is a vital step for research, diagnostics, biomedical, and biotechnological applications. Thus, the rising demand for personalized medicine is a major factor augmenting the cell separation products.

Application Outlook:

Biomolecule isolation

Therapeutics

Stem cell research

Cancer research

Tissue regeneration

In-vitro diagnostics

Product Outlook:

Consumables

Instruments

Centrifuges

Flow cytometers

Filtration systems

Magnetic-activated cell separator systems

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share in the 2016. Presence of major biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical companies in the region as well as highly developed infrastructure has contributed to the growth of the regional sector. In addition, product advancements and drug discoveries in the region is further anticipated to boost growth.

Several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are penetrating the Asia Pacific region owing to high target population base, increasing disposable incomes, cheap labor, and rapidly growing economy. With highly populated countries, offer a large gene pool for more research thus. further helping the cell isolation market in the region. Moreover, there are less stringent regulations along with the availability of the skilled but cheap worker which add to the market growth.

