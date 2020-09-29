Clarity Surgical Proudly Announces Their New Weight Loss Surgeon: Dr. Owen Pyke, MD

Clarity Surgical is proud to announce their newest hire: Dr. Owen Pyke, MD!

Long Island, NY, USA, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Clarity Surgical is proud to announce their newest hire: Dr. Owen Pyke, MD! He joined the Clarity Surgical team on September 8th and will be taking on the role of general and weight loss surgeon.

Dr. Owen Pyke originally hails from the island nation of Jamaica. His family immigrated to the US when he was young, settling in Queens and later Long Island. He graduated from Amherst College with a bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience. From there, he did his graduate studies at Stony Brook University. He completed a masters in public health and a joint MD/MBA program.

After medical school, he decided to pursue a career as a surgeon. He did his residency at Stony Brook Medical Center and later did a fellowship in Bariatric, Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery at NYU Winthrop Hospital, under the tutelage of Drs Colin Brathwaite and Jun Levine.

“We’re honored to have Dr. Pyke join our team. His experience speaks for itself and we’re excited to have him on board,” says Jessica Reyes, Clarity Surgical’s director of operations. “As our clientele grows, we need more surgeons to help serve our communities effectively. Dr. Pyke is a skilled surgeon and, more importantly, a great human being. We can’t be any more proud to welcome him to the team.”

His experience goes beyond surgery. Dr. Pyke spent seven weeks in Ghana doing a clinical rotation during medical school. Later on, during his residency, Dr. Pyke attended a conference in Ghana, serving as the co-chair of sessions between doctors from both the United States and Ghana. These sessions allowed for greater communication between physicians from both countries to help highlight potential areas of collaboration between the two countries. “Dr. Pyke’s commitment to service and to the welfare of his community is a true attribute,” says Dr. Charles Thompson III, founder and chief surgeon at Clarity Surgical.

Dr. Pyke’s understanding that weight loss surgery can help put comorbidities into remission, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and obstructive sleep apnea, made it a good choice for him. He saw that weight loss surgery, especially in patients with serious comorbidities, has the potential to lower all cause mortality for them.

Dr. Pyke’s rigorous training in general surgery at Stony Brook University Medical Center has equipped him well to compassionately care for patients. During his time at Stony Brook, Dr. Pyke’s areas of research interest broadened to include health literacy, surgical education, global surgery, and obesity surgery, particularly in the management of anastomotic ulcers.

We, at Clarity Surgical, are proud to welcome Dr. Owen Pyke to our team of surgeons!

Press & Media Contact:

Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions

33 Walt Whitman Rd, Suite 300B,

Huntington Station, NY 11746

United States

+1 516-259-2525

jessica@claritysurgicalny.com

https://www.claritysurgicalny.com